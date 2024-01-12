Man wanted after allegedly setting fire to books in Toronto store

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they are looking for a man after he allegedly set fire to books inside a Toronto store.

Toronto police said the incident occurred after 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street.

A man reportedly went into the employee-only section of a bookstore and poured a “flammable liquid” onto boxes and books.

He then allegedly set fire to the liquid, left the store and fled the area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Almost a month later, Toronto police are still trying to identify the suspect.

He is described as around six feet tall, with a medium build. Police said he wore a black hat, a blue medical mask and beige suit pants.

The man also had a beige suit jacket and a light blue dress shirt. One of his shoes was blue, the other was green.

Story continues below advertisement