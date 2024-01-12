Man wanted after allegedly setting fire to books in Toronto store

Police say they are looking for a man after he allegedly set fire to books inside a Toronto store.
Toronto police said the incident occurred after 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street.
A man reportedly went into the employee-only section of a bookstore and poured a “flammable liquid” onto boxes and books.
He then allegedly set fire to the liquid, left the store and fled the area.
Almost a month later, Toronto police are still trying to identify the suspect.
He is described as around six feet tall, with a medium build. Police said he wore a black hat, a blue medical mask and beige suit pants.
The man also had a beige suit jacket and a light blue dress shirt. One of his shoes was blue, the other was green.
