Edmonton police search for man responsible for crime spree earlier this week

Police are searching for a man who officers believe is responsible for as many as five separate incidents earlier this week.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Monday and Tuesday, a man, believed to be acting alone, was involved in two robberies in the north and west ends, a carjacking in Westmount, an assault at one west Edmonton bank and an attempted fraud at another bank.

EPS has released an image of the person they believe was involved in each of the incidents.

View image in full screen Police are searching for a man who officers believe may have been involved in as many as five separate crimes this week. EPS

Police are searching for a man who officers believe may have been involved in as many as five separate crimes this week. EPS

The suspect is described as 35 to 45 years of age and standing approximately six feet tall. Police also believe he may be armed.

Story continues below advertisement

During one of the incidents, the suspect was seen driving a Green VW Jetta sedan. Police believe the vehicle is either stolen or borrowed.

Edmonton police want to speak with the owner of a green VW Jetta believed to be involved in a crime spree this week. EPS

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact them and caution that he should not be approached. Police are also looking to speak with the owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.