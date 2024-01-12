Menu

Crime

Trio arrested after 2 nighttime break-ins reported within an hour in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 3:58 pm
File photo. Toronto police arrested three teenagers from Mississauga and Brampton on various charges following a pair of nighttime break-ins in the city's west end. View image in full screen
File photo. Toronto police arrested three teenagers from Mississauga and Brampton on various charges following a pair of nighttime break-ins in the city's west end. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say three suspects, including two teenagers, have been arrested after two nighttime robberies were reported in the city’s west end.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of South Kingsway and The Queensway at 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 8 for reports of a robbery.

It is alleged that three suspects smashed a glass kitchen door at the back of a house and broke in.

Police said someone inside the house started to call the police and the trio fled the scene.

Less than an hour later, three suspects reportedly broke into a house around Royal York Road and The Queensway.

Trending Now

Police said the suspects were armed and discharged their weapons when confronted by the homeowner. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, police said they made three arrests. A 19-year-old man and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, now face a slew of charges, including robbery with a weapon and break and enter.

The suspects were from Mississauga and Brampton, police said.

