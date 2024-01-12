Menu

Health

Weyburn, Sask., hospital evacuated after reports of gas leak

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 2:48 pm
File photo of the Weyburn, Sask., general hospital, which was evacuated Friday over a reported gas leak. View image in full screen
File photo of the Weyburn, Sask., general hospital, which was evacuated Friday over a reported gas leak. Global News files
The Weyburn general hospital was evacuated Friday afternoon, after reports of a gas leak.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a media release around 1:30 p.m. saying all patients, 22 in total, were evacuated to local care homes. Staff were also evacuated, and EMS is on standby support patients.

“The SHA’s immediate priority is ensuring patient safety and we are actively coordinating with Weyburn Police Service, Weyburn Fire Department and SaskEnergy to manage this situation,” the release read.

Anyone in the Weyburn area requiring urgent or emergent care is urged to call 911 or travel to the nearest hospital outside of Weyburn.

According to the City of Weyburn communications team, the Weyburn Fire Department was called to the scene. EMS and Weyburn Police Service were also assisting on site.

The situation is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

