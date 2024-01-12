Saskatoon cold weather spurs warning about clogged furnaces

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is stuck in a cold spell and a local plumbing company is warning residents to check their furnace.

Environment Canada said the city is facing an extreme cold warning, with wind chills hitting -40 and -50.

Matt Bartake, owner and partner with BOSS Plumbing, said it’s the coldest days of the year when the most stuff breaks down.

4:35 Tips to slash your heating bill this winter with HGTV’s Kenny Brain

He said this is the time of the year when your furnace is working its hardest.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the most likely time for it to break down just because it’s going to be running for the most time it does at any point in the year,” Bartake said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He said if the air filter hasn’t been changed in the past few months it restricts air flow and causes the furnace to shut off and cool down.

Bartake said the vents outside can frost up or have snow built around them.

“That’ll shut your furnace off as well.”

1:35 Saskatchewan home owners reminded to prep for winter

He said keeping your air filter and vents clean can be an easy task, but if you continue to have issues you may need a service call.

Bartake said you always want to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, saying it can detect if you’re having problems with the heat exchanger on your furnace.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time cold snaps come is when we’re going to get the most calls.”

To prevent having to wait in a cold home, he suggests people plan to have a tune-up for their furnace once a year.