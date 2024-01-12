Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon cold weather spurs warning about clogged furnaces

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 2:30 pm
Matt Bartake from BOSS Plumbing in Saskatoon is recommending that residents check their furnaces for clogged filters and vents. View image in full screen
Matt Bartake from BOSS Plumbing in Saskatoon is recommending that residents check their furnaces for clogged filters and vents. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon is stuck in a cold spell and a local plumbing company is warning residents to check their furnace.

Environment Canada said the city is facing an extreme cold warning, with wind chills hitting -40 and -50.

Matt Bartake, owner and partner with BOSS Plumbing, said it’s the coldest days of the year when the most stuff breaks down.

Click to play video: 'Tips to slash your heating bill this winter with HGTV’s Kenny Brain'
Tips to slash your heating bill this winter with HGTV’s Kenny Brain

He said this is the time of the year when your furnace is working its hardest.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the most likely time for it to break down just because it’s going to be running for the most time it does at any point in the year,” Bartake said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He said if the air filter hasn’t been changed in the past few months it restricts air flow and causes the furnace to shut off and cool down.

Bartake said the vents outside can frost up or have snow built around them.

“That’ll shut your furnace off as well.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan home owners reminded to prep for winter'
Saskatchewan home owners reminded to prep for winter
Trending Now

He said keeping your air filter and vents clean can be an easy task, but if you continue to have issues you may need a service call.

Bartake said you always want to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, saying it can detect if you’re having problems with the heat exchanger on your furnace.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time cold snaps come is when we’re going to get the most calls.”

To prevent having to wait in a cold home, he suggests people plan to have a tune-up for their furnace once a year.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices