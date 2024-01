See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Fire Department is fighting a fire at P&H Milling at 33rd Street East on Friday.

Fire crews said the fire is on the fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the building.

There were 13 fire apparatus dispatched to the scene.

The fire department is asking people to stay clear of the area.

View image in full screen The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a blaze at P&H Milling on Friday. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield