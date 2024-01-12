Guelph woman treated in hospital after collision in a parking lot

Police say a Guelph woman in her 80s was hurt, though not seriously, after a vehicle crashed in a west-end parking lot.
The woman was reportedly found by staff covered in blood while she was shopping in the store shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said she seemed confused but didn’t need help.
Officers later determined she had driven into the parking lot and hit a light post before she parked the car and went in the store.
The 82-year-old was treated in hospital.
