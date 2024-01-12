Saskatoon school bus services come to a halt amid cold weather

See more sharing options

School buses in Saskatoon will not be running as the cold weather continues.

First Student and Hertz Northern Bus school buses will not be running today (Friday).

Saskatoon Public Schools said the extreme cold means that the buses are automatically cancelled.

All Saskatoon Public Schools remain still remain open.

More information on delays and cancellations can be found on the Saskatoon Public Schools website.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said bus services have been cancelled for elementary school students in Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville, high school students from Martensville and Warman who get bused to Bishop James Mahoney School, as well as intensive-needs high school buses in Saskatoon.

GSCS said cancellations run for the entire day and that schools remain open.