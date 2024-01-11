Richmond multiple-vehicle pileup on Highway 91 snarls snowy, icy commute

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP said thankfully no one was injured in a 17-vehicle pileup along Highway 91 Thursday night.

The icy road conditions led to the cars colliding with each other and it caused total gridlock with no one being able to get through.

This was affecting the highway eastbound through the S-curve, east of Nelson Road, blocking all lanes.

Mainroad Contracting was called out to salt the roads and Richmond fire crews helped organize the chaos.

#RichmondBC – November 2022 weather event is happening on #BCHWY91 eastbound between the S-curve and Westminster Hwy. So many vehicles disabled that nobody can get through. ^Rae — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 12, 2024

This was just one of the many incidents that affected commuters on Thursday afternoon.

Accidents and back-ups were reported in Burnaby, Vancouver and the Tri-Cities.

On Thursday afternoon, DriveBC also reported accidents and stalled vehicles west of Hope, on an off-ramp of the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta, on 104th Avenue in Surrey, and on the Mountain Highway and Lions Gate Bridge.

Drivers were urged to use caution, drive to the conditions and to stay home if not properly equipped with winter tires.