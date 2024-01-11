Toronto-area man arrested on child pornography charges: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and faces child pornography charges after an investigation, police say.

Toronto police said a search warrant was executed on Thursday at an address in Richmond Hill, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police alleged a man using the usernames Capricorn3264@gmail.com, Capri and Dave24201 online was in possession of “child sexual abuse material.”

The 44-year-old man faces one charge of possession of child pornography, one charge of accessing child pornography and another charge of making child pornography available.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his probation order.