Crime

Toronto-area man arrested on child pornography charges: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 8:08 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 44-year-old man has been arrested and faces child pornography charges after an investigation, police say.

Toronto police said a search warrant was executed on Thursday at an address in Richmond Hill, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Police alleged a man using the usernames Capricorn3264@gmail.com, Capri and Dave24201 online was in possession of “child sexual abuse material.”

The 44-year-old man faces one charge of possession of child pornography, one charge of accessing child pornography and another charge of making child pornography available.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his probation order.

 

