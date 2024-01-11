Lethbridge man charged after driving double the speed limit in icy conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have charged a 21-year-old man with dangerous driving, a Criminal Code offence, after police found he was travelling more than twice the posted speed limit on a stretch of ice- and snow-covered road.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said the incident happened Wednesday on the city’s north side.

A member of the Traffic Response Unit was on patrol along 13th Street North when he recorded a vehicle travelling 113 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop when the driver stopped at a red light.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A spokesperson for the LPS said “given the extreme speed and significant risk to public safety, the driver was criminally charged.”

Liam David Ball, of Lethbridge, is charged with one count of dangerous driving and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are advising all motorists to always drive cautiously and ensure driving behaviour is adjusted according to the road and weather conditions.

Lethbridge police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive according to the road conditions, especially when roadways are icy and covered in snow. Police are also reminding drivers to increase their following distance to ensure they have ample time to stop. Drivers are also encouraged to give themselves more time to get to their destination.