Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man charged after driving double the speed limit in icy conditions

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 5:56 pm
A 21-year-old Lethbridge man faces criminal charges after police clocked him driving twice the posted limit. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old Lethbridge man faces criminal charges after police clocked him driving twice the posted limit. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge police have charged a 21-year-old man with dangerous driving, a Criminal Code offence, after police found he was travelling more than twice the posted speed limit on a stretch of ice- and snow-covered road.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said the incident happened Wednesday on the city’s north side.

A member of the Traffic Response Unit was on patrol along 13th Street North when he recorded a vehicle travelling 113 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop when the driver stopped at a red light.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A spokesperson for the LPS said “given the extreme speed and significant risk to public safety, the driver was criminally charged.”

Liam David Ball, of Lethbridge, is charged with one count of dangerous driving and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are advising all motorists to always drive cautiously and ensure driving behaviour is adjusted according to the road and weather conditions.

Lethbridge police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive according to the road conditions, especially when roadways are icy and covered in snow. Police are also reminding drivers to increase their following distance to ensure they have ample time to stop. Drivers are also encouraged to give themselves more time to get to their destination.

Click to play video: 'Polar vortex plunges Prairies into deep freeze'
Polar vortex plunges Prairies into deep freeze
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices