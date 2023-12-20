Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police lay charges in stabbing at lounge in October

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:39 pm
Lethbridge police lay charges in connection to a stabbing on Oct. 29. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police lay charges in connection to a stabbing on Oct. 29.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at the Afro Habesha Lounge on Oct. 29.

Officers were called to the lounge along the 1700 block of 23 Street North, around 1:30 a.m. Police said a man had been stabbed numerous times following an altercation involving multiple people.

The 30-year-old victim was taken  to hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police have charged Bisrat Seyum Hailu with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police said the stabbing was targeted, both Hailu and the victim were known to one another.

Hailu is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge mom charged with sexual assault, police find 500K photos and videos of child pornography'
Lethbridge mom charged with sexual assault, police find 500K photos and videos of child pornography
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices