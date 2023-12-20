Lethbridge police lay charges in stabbing at lounge in October

Lethbridge police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at the Afro Habesha Lounge on Oct. 29.
Officers were called to the lounge along the 1700 block of 23 Street North, around 1:30 a.m. Police said a man had been stabbed numerous times following an altercation involving multiple people.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital by EMS in critical condition.
Police have charged Bisrat Seyum Hailu with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Police said the stabbing was targeted, both Hailu and the victim were known to one another.
Hailu is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.
