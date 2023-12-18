Lethbridge police investigating ‘hate-motivated’ vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are investigating what is being called “hate-motivated destruction” of a property for a north Lethbridge business over the weekend.

Officers were alerted to the damage about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and arrived to find windows had been shattered in the entranceway of a business and what is described as a political message spraypainted on an exterior wall.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police declined to provide details around the location, type of business and nature of the message spray-painted on the wall.

Surveillance video shows a single person was responsible for the damage and they did not attempt to break into the business, according to police.

“Given the political nature of the graffiti, police consider the incident to be a hate-motivated offence,” Lethbridge Police Service said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-328-4444 and reference file 23028949 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.