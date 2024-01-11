RCMP seek missing 21-year-old last seen in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 21-year-old last seen in downtown Vancouver.

Chloe Douglas was spotted near Granville and Nelson streets on Tuesday around 4 p.m. and reported missing the next day.

In a news release, the RCMP said her family is concerned about her wellbeing.

Douglas is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket and light-coloured pants.

Anyone with information on Douglas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2024-4511, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.