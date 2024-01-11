Kelowna police seek owner of championship rings

A large collection of championship-style rings was found by Kelowna, B.C., Mounties last September during a theft investigation and police are now turning their attention to finding their rightful owner.
The Sept. 29, 2023, theft investigation led Kelowna RCMP to a cache of ill-gotten goods, RCMP said.
“The rings themselves do not appear authentic including a Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup ring, however this is a large collection and likely hold sentimental value to their collector,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.
“In order to return these rings to their owner, we’ll expect some proof of ownership along with an accurate list of the 17 others.”
If you are the owner of these rings or have any information as to their origin, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58053.
