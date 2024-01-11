5 cats and a hamster found dead after house fire on McCalman Avenue: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

Five cats and one hamster were found dead in a home on McCalman Avenue in Winnipeg after it caught fire Thursday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when crews got there, heavy black smoke was coming from the home and the only person inside had already escaped.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The blaze is believed to be accidental and caused by the improper use of a candle, firefighters said.