Fire

5 cats and a hamster found dead after house fire on McCalman Avenue: WFPS

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 2:42 pm
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when crews got to a house fire on McCalman Avenue, heavy black smoke was coming from the home and the only person inside had already escaped. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when crews got to a house fire on McCalman Avenue, heavy black smoke was coming from the home and the only person inside had already escaped. Handout / City of Winnipeg
Five cats and one hamster were found dead in a home on McCalman Avenue in Winnipeg after it caught fire Thursday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when crews got there, heavy black smoke was coming from the home and the only person inside had already escaped.

The blaze is believed to be accidental and caused by the improper use of a candle, firefighters said.

