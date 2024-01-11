Calgary pet owners reminded to limit outdoor exposure during extreme cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary Animal Services is reminding pet owners to take care of their furry friends during the extreme cold that has enveloped much of the city and province.

Pet owners are being reminded to limit their pet’s exposure to the extreme cold by shortening walks to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada said a long period of extremely cold temperatures and wind chills is beginning as a polar vortex sweeps south.

Air temperatures will continue to fall through the end of the week, with the coldest values expected by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to near -30 C Wednesday night with wind chills of -40. Over the weekend, morning temperatures will reach -40 C and the wind will make it feel like -50 C.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Calgary Animal Services says some breeds are more sensitive to the cold than others, so pet owners are also being reminded to use pet-friendly sweaters or coats to provide additional warmth, especially for short-haired or smaller breeds.

Pet owners should also check their pet’s paws because salt and chemicals used to melt snow can be harmful. Pet owners can wipe their pet’s paws with a damp cloth after walks to remove any potential irritants.

As the new year gets underway, pet owners are also being reminded to license their pets, which is a legal requirement in the city, and can ensure the safe return of your animal.

The cost for licensing a cat is $21/year and for a dog is $44/year.

Pets that are licensed are included in the First Ride Home program, which helps reunite lost pets with their owners.