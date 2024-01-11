School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash east of Arthur: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a three-vehicle crash in Wellington North.

It occurred in an area on Wellington Road 16 at Line 10 in West Luther Township east of Arthur around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Wellington County OPP along with Wellington North Fire and Guelph Wellington Paramedics arrived at the scene. They found a black coupe, a white SUV and a school bus with 12 students on board in the collision.

Investigators say the lone occupant of the coupe was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They say the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say no one on the school bus was hurt.

A section of the road was closed as OPP were looking into determining the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.