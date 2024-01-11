Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash east of Arthur: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 11, 2024 3:14 pm
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway into a three-vehicle crash in Wellington North.

It occurred in an area on Wellington Road 16 at Line 10 in West Luther Township east of Arthur around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Wellington County OPP along with Wellington North Fire and Guelph Wellington Paramedics arrived at the scene. They found a black coupe, a white SUV and a school bus with 12 students on board in the collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the lone occupant of the coupe was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They say the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Trending Now

Investigators say no one on the school bus was hurt.

A section of the road was closed as OPP were looking into determining the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices