Here’s how much snow Toronto could see from the upcoming storm

Meteorologists are continuing to track a big weather system that’s set to move into the Toronto area Friday evening.

It’s set to bring both rain and snow, with snow totals varying across southern Ontario.

“We are tracking a heavy band of snow that will move in after 7 p.m. across the GTHA,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“It could provide a few hours of very heavy, wet snow before a transition to rain by early Saturday morning which will happen sooner closer to Lake Ontario.”

Hull said at this point, it looks like downtown Toronto could see five to 10 cm of snow.

Up to 15 cm is possible north of Highway 407, Hull said.

Much of southern Ontario will see five to 10 cm, he said, with the heaviest snowfall expected in parts of eastern Ontario.

“As that heavy snow moves in, winds out of the east will also be picking up leading to reduced visibility on the roads,” Hull added.

After the system moves out, frigid temperatures will move in.

It’s expected to be the coldest air of the season so far for southern Ontario.

Daytime highs won’t get past the negative double digits for some places and overnight lows will be in the -20s C by midweek.