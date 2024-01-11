Cambridge man, 63, dragged by vehicle as thief drives off with it

Send this page to someone via email

A thief stole the vehicle of 63-year-old Cambridge man, on Tuesday afternoon, briefly dragging the victim as he drove off, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Initially, Waterloo police say they were contacted by their counterparts in Brantford about a Chevrolet Suburban, which had been stolen there.

Police say officers located the vehicle in a parking lot near Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway at around 4:30 p.m., and attempted to block it in with cruisers.

The Suburban, which had a man behind the wheel, escaped and headed eastbound on the parkway, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers did not give chase out of concern for public safety, but the missing vehicle was soon discovered abandoned in a parking lot down the road.

At around 4:50 p.m. police were called to Cooper Street after a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a man jumped into the SUV while it was warming up in someone’s driveway and took off as its owner was hanging onto it.

The owner, a 63-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, according to a release.

Officers soon connected the two cases and believe it was the same man involved in both. They say police in Brantford helped officers in Waterloo in identifying a suspect.

Police say a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man from Brantford who is facing a number of charges including flight from police officer, dangerous operation, possiession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.