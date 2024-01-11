RCMP seek 3 suspects after armed robbery reported in Lamont

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are looking for three people linked to an armed robbery reported in Lamont on Wednesday night.

Officers, along with EMS, were called to a pub near 51 Street and 48 Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police said two men and a woman entered the establishment and pepper-sprayed a clerk. A firearm was produced and shots were fired but no one was struck, police said.

The suspects then proceeded to steal money from a cash register before fleeing.

The clerk was treated for injuries related to the pepper spray. No other injuries were reported.

Alberta RCMP’s forensic identification section and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP’s general investigative section have taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are turning to the public for help in identifying two of the suspects.

Suspect one is described as a tall male with slender build. He wore a black Crooks and Castles hoodie, black jeans and a black baseball cap.

The female suspect is described as petite with a fair skin complexion. She was wearing a black toque and black zipper style hoodie.

No description was given for the third suspect.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for any video from between the hours of 10:40 and 11:00 p.m., in the area of 51 Street and 48 Avenue in Lamont.

People can contact the RCMP at 780-997-7900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com.