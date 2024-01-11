Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following multiple arsons in Pincher Creek

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 12:29 pm
RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to two arsons within the town of Pincher Creek earlier this week. View image in full screen
RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to two arsons within the town of Pincher Creek earlier this week. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with two arsons in the town of Pincher Creek.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., the RCMP and fire crews responded to a fire at a business downtown, and a second fire at a home a few blocks away.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The fire spread quickly and a subsequent investigation found accelerants were used at both locations, the RCMP said.

A man was seen fleeing the house fire and was later arrested.

Michael Patterson, a resident of Pincher Creek, faces several charges including two counts of arson and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled in appear in court on Jan. 11th.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices