Man arrested following multiple arsons in Pincher Creek

The RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with two arsons in the town of Pincher Creek.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., the RCMP and fire crews responded to a fire at a business downtown, and a second fire at a home a few blocks away.

The fire spread quickly and a subsequent investigation found accelerants were used at both locations, the RCMP said.

A man was seen fleeing the house fire and was later arrested.

Michael Patterson, a resident of Pincher Creek, faces several charges including two counts of arson and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled in appear in court on Jan. 11th.