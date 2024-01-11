38-year-old man pronounced dead after single-vehicle collision in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Kitchener on Wednesday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the vehicle left the road and struck a pole on Courtland Avenue near Balzer Road at around 7 p.m.



The driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

They say Courtland Avenue was closed between Manitou and Shelley drives for a period as officers investigated the collision.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking witnesses of the crash and those who may have dashcam footage of the collision to call the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.