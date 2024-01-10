Suspect photos released in multi-million dollar Victoria restaurant arson

Police in Victoria, B.C., have released photos of a suspect in an arson that gutted a restaurant last summer.
Flames broke out at the Rickey’s Restaurant in the 2900 block of Douglas Street just after 3 a.m. on June 16.
Victoria police said the fire caused between $1.5 million and $2 million in damage.
Investigators released images Wednesday of a man who was captured on video throwing a lit object through the restaurant’s windows.
The restaurant fire was one of several suspicious fires reported within a short period in July, all within a five-block radius.
One fire destroyed a car, while another destroyed a heritage home and a third broke out at a cleaning supply store. Police have not commented on whether they believe the suspect whose image was released Wednesday was connected to any other incidents.
The suspect is described as having a medium build and short hair. He was wearing all black clothing, including a black hat, gloves and a square black backpack with writing on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
