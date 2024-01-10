Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect photos released in multi-million dollar Victoria restaurant arson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 9:33 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Victoria police.
Victoria police
Police in Victoria, B.C., have released photos of a suspect in an arson that gutted a restaurant last summer.

Flames broke out at the Rickey’s Restaurant in the 2900 block of Douglas Street just after 3 a.m. on June 16.

Victoria police said the fire caused between $1.5 million and $2 million in damage.

Investigators released images Wednesday of a man who was captured on video throwing a lit object through the restaurant’s windows.

String of suspicious fires under investigation

The restaurant fire was one of several suspicious fires reported within a short period in July, all within a five-block radius.

One fire destroyed a car, while another destroyed a heritage home and a third broke out at a cleaning supply store. Police have not commented on whether they believe the suspect whose image was released Wednesday was connected to any other incidents.

Victoria police believe this man is responsible for an arson fire that caused millions of dollars of damage to a Ricky’s Restaurant.
Victoria police
Suspect photos released in multi-million dollar Victoria restaurant arson - image
Victoria police

The suspect is described as having a medium build and short hair. He was wearing all black clothing, including a black hat, gloves and a square black backpack with writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

