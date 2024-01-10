Epic solo run across Canada brings hope to those battling cancer

New Zealand-born adventurer Jon Nabbs is embarking on an unprecedented solo and unsupported run across Canada.

The 33-year-old man, who walked the length of New Zealand in 2022, is setting out to cover approximately 8,000 kilometres, making it the equivalent of around 195 marathons.

What makes this journey even more remarkable is that he’s doing it without a support crew, facing the challenges of Canada’s diverse terrains and harsh winter conditions.

Inspired by his family’s struggle with cancer, Nabbs aims to bring hope and joy to others by visiting children fighting the disease along the way.

On Wednesday, he stopped by the Alberta Children’s Hospital to visit with Sloan Masikewich, who is battling cancer. Sloan, who loves to run, was excited to meet the real-life “Superman.”

“I have been following Jon’s journey for months,” said Sloane’s mom Claire Masikewich. “Just to see a stranger going to the lengths that is he is to raise money and awareness for kids and bring joy into their lives is so inspirational.”

This heartfelt mission stems from personal tragedy, as both of Nabbs’ parents lost their lives to cancer in the last four years.

Nabbs’ route will take him from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific, exploring iconic Canadian landmarks like the Rocky Mountains, the North Atlantic, the Great Lakes and more. It’s an adventure only seven people in history have completed and one that no New Zealander has ever achieved.

“Physically, it’s been the most trying and difficult undertaking of my life,” said Nabbs. “On the emotional side of things, it’s just wonderful. Every town I run to I just met more fantastic Canadians that are so supportive.”

Battling extreme temperatures that could plummet to -40 degrees Celsius, Nabbs is driven by the memory of his parents and a deep desire to spread positivity in the face of adversity.

Currently, he is at 97 per cent of his fundraising goal and hopes to surpass the $60,000 mark.

Supporters are able to track Nabbs’ run across Canada at jonnabbs.com or on Instagram or TikTok. As he moves onto the last leg of his journey, he says there are a few lessons that stay with him while he treks through the countryside.

“One of the huge things I’ve learned, something that has hit home with me very much so after the passing of my folks, is that life is precious.”