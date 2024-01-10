Menu

Fire

Regina fire crews respond to gas line explosion at Luiggi’s Pasta House

By Brooke Kruger & Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 7:05 pm
Regina Fire crews are on the scene of a gas line explosion at Luiggi's Past House in Regina. View image in full screen
Regina Fire crews are on the scene of a gas line explosion at Luiggi's Past House in Regina. Derek Putz / Global News
Regina police and fire crews are at Luiggi’s Pasta House on Albert Street North in Regina, where they just battled an intense blaze.

Regina Police sent out a news release shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, asking members of the community to avoid the area as they respond to an explosion.

Regina Fire has confirmed the blast was a gas line explosion. They say there were three minor injuries and significant damage to the property. A car can be seen in the rubble of the building.

Sask. Energy remains on scene with Regina Fire and Police.

The southbound lanes of Albert Street North are closed to all traffic between 9th Avenue North and 7th Avenue North.

The release stated that since its early in the investigation, no other information is available.

