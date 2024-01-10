Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found in Vernon, B.C., police investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 12:32 pm
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A body was discovered early Wednesday morning on a Vernon street, and Mounties are now investigating the scene.

At around 6:45 a.m. the RCMP was informed that a body had been found in the 4200 block of 34th Street.

“We’re now in the process of securing the scene and additional resources are being directed to the location to assist with the investigation,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Click to play video: 'Vernon’s Animal Auxiliary in desperate need of support'
Vernon’s Animal Auxiliary in desperate need of support
Trending Now

“We’re only in the very early stages of our investigation but based on what we know so far, there does not appear to be any risk to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they will offer updates when more information is available.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices