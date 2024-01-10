Body found in Vernon, B.C., police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A body was discovered early Wednesday morning on a Vernon street, and Mounties are now investigating the scene.

At around 6:45 a.m. the RCMP was informed that a body had been found in the 4200 block of 34th Street.

“We’re now in the process of securing the scene and additional resources are being directed to the location to assist with the investigation,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“We’re only in the very early stages of our investigation but based on what we know so far, there does not appear to be any risk to the public.”

Police said they will offer updates when more information is available.