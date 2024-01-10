London radio legend Dick Williams dies at 83

The airwaves across London, Ont., have gotten a little quieter.

Dick Williams, known as “The Tall One,” died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Williams was a member of The CFPL Lively Guys, who included Bill Brady, John Dickens and Al Mitchell, and he was recognized as the first DJ in North America to play The Beatles during the British Invasion. Williams achieved the feat by receiving an advance copy of their first release within Canada in 1963. His nickname was borne out of his association with The Lively Guys, who all wore the same blazer and trousers when out together. It was a way to differentiate the four stars.

View image in full screen File photo. Dick Williams (Submitted Photo)

The London radio icon hosted shows in London for over 60 years, first joining 980 CFPL in the summer of 1960 to host a teenage rock ‘n’ roll show and most recently as the host of Dick Williams’ Solid Gold Rock and Roll, a show that has aired on weekends since February 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams presented countless stars to teenagers in London at concerts and dance parties across various local venues including Wonderland Gardens, The Three C’s, The London Arena and Treasure Island Shopping Centre.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Williams’ radio career saw him participate in both 980 CFPL’s 50th and 100th anniversaries while also hosting morning and afternoon drive shows at CJBK, the morning show at CHLO in Brampton, middays Q97.5 EZ Rock and as the music director of Oldies 1410.

Williams talked about the power of radio while participating in 980 CFPL’s 100th anniversary in September 2022 as he shared a promotion that had gone wrong.

Williams had used an upcoming total eclipse of the sun to promote the radio station, only to have the clouds roll in an hour before the eclipse was set to take place, an occurrence that did not go unnoticed by the listeners.

“The listener line was filled with calls asking ‘where’s the eclipse, are you going to have it after the clouds open up?’ But that’s the power of radio. The power of the imagination that radio could and can create,” he said.

View image in full screen File Photo. Dick Williams (Submitted Photo)

During the anniversary broadcast, Williams shared another favourite story of his that resulted in the radio station needing to be fumigated. On a whim after going out for a spring drive and seeing dandelions in the field, he asked listeners to send in their favourite dandelion and he’d pick one and give someone a prize. The contest was an unexpected hit with farmers cutting down acres of dandelions and leaving them in the reception area of the radio station, only to have bugs crawl out of the baskets they were sitting in.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, I paid for that,” he joked while recounting the story.

Williams wasn’t limited to just radio, he also hosted local TV shows on CFPL TV including Act Fast, Hootenany and Wing Ding.

Williams’ talent extended beyond the radio booth. He also formed a production company offering contests that were pre-produced and customized to stations across the country. Since retiring about 16 years ago, Williams, a dual Canadian and American citizen, has split his time between Port Stanley and Key West, Fla., and has run Southernmost Radio, an online station featuring music from the ’70s and ’80s.

Williams’ career is a testament to the impact local radio can have. Legendary radio hosts are people you spent time with and grow up with and are the background to your life.

As a tribute to the radio legend and a thank you to his loyal fans, 980 CFPL will air one final edition of Dick Williams’ Solid Gold Rock and Roll this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.