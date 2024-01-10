34-year-old man dies in hospital 2 weeks after Vaughan shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man died in hospital just over two weeks after he was shot multiple times outside of a store in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said that officers received a report at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 of several shots fired in the area of Ansley Grove Boulevard and Highway 7 West, which is west of Highway 400.

Vaughan resident Robert Hinn was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre, police said.

On Sunday, Hinn died.

Police said it’s believed at least two suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

“The shooter is described as a male wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask. There is no description of the other suspect,” police said.

It’s believed the shooting was targeted and there isn’t a threat to public safety, police said.

Officers are looking to speak with any witnesses who haven’t yet come forward, as well as anyone with video footage from the area around the time of the shooting.