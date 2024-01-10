Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested in pepper-spray investigation: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 10, 2024 10:19 am
Staff at a downtown business overheard a conversation on Tuesday, in what police say centered around one man claiming to be pepper sprayed by the other. View image in full screen
Staff at a downtown business overheard a conversation on Tuesday, in what police say centered around one man claiming to be pepper sprayed by the other. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a man faces charges after two people were overheard talking about being pepper sprayed.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff at a downtown business reportedly heard a conversation between two men.

Police said one of them claimed to be pepper sprayed by the other.

Officers checked the area and investigators said they arrested one of the two men after he initially tried to flee on foot.

Officers found a can of pepper spray on him as well.

Police said the man threatened officers on the way to the station, and even spat at one of them while being taken out of the cruiser.

A 51-year-old from Guelph faces assault and weapons charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 20.

