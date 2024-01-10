Guelph man arrested in pepper-spray investigation: police

Guelph police say a man faces charges after two people were overheard talking about being pepper sprayed.
On Tuesday afternoon, staff at a downtown business reportedly heard a conversation between two men.
Police said one of them claimed to be pepper sprayed by the other.
Officers checked the area and investigators said they arrested one of the two men after he initially tried to flee on foot.
Officers found a can of pepper spray on him as well.
Police said the man threatened officers on the way to the station, and even spat at one of them while being taken out of the cruiser.
A 51-year-old from Guelph faces assault and weapons charges.
He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 20.
