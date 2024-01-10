Menu

Crime

Meth, heroin, ecstasy among contraband seized at Joyceville Institution

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 12:43 pm
Correctional Service Canada says tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband was seized at Joyceville Institution Monday. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband was seized at Joyceville Institution Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband was seized at Joyceville Institution on Monday, Correctional Service Canada says.

In a release sent to media Wednesday the CSC credited the “vigilance of staff members” for catching the load of unauthorized items, which, they say, included tobacco, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy.

The seizure carries an institutional value of $81,000, according to CSC estimates.

“CSC has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the CSC said in a statement.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.”

The CSC hasn’t said if any charges have been laid in connection with the most recent seizure.

It also haven’t said exactly how the contraband was discovered or how it was being brought into the multi-security federal institution.

The media release said CSC uses tools including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

Joyceville Institution is located roughly 20 kilometres northeast of Kingston on Highway 15.

