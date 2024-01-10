Menu

Canada

RCMP ‘looking into’ incident involving Freeland, Rebel News personality

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 7:25 am
Chrystia Freeland View image in full screen
Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland arrives at a news conference before the tabling of the Fall Economic Statement, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The RCMP is reviewing an interaction that had Rebel News commentator David Menzies arrested while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland a question outside an event.

Sgt. Kim Chamberland says the RCMP is “looking into the incident” and the actions of the involved parties, and declined further comment.

A video posted by Rebel News shows Menzies asking Freeland questions on a sidewalk and then told he is being arrested for assault for pushing into the officer, while Menzies replies the officer bumped into him.

Clint Whitney, a spokesperson for York Regional Police, says Menzies was arrested by the RCMP security detail at the event, which took place on Monday in Richmond Hill, Ont.

He says the York police helped with the arrest, after which it was determined there was no credible security threat and Menzies was released unconditionally.

Menzies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night, while Freeland’s office did not comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

