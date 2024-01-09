Six Nations of the Grand River man shot dead after Bills-Dolphins game in Miami: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Miami, Fla., say they are seeking a suspect after a Six Nation of the Grand River, Ont. man was shot and killed Sunday night after an NFL game.

Miami Gardens police have revealed Dylan Isaacs, 30, and friends were involved in some sort of altercation before the incident following the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game late on Jan. 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Isaacs was hit by gunfire just before midnight as he and his companions were walking along a retail strip near a Walmart after fans streamed out of the nearby stadium after the game.

In a GoFundMe campaign, which has surpassed its $50,000 goal, family members are seeking to bring Isaacs home for a funeral and characterize his death as “senseless.”

They confirmed Dylan, a Bills fan, was a spectator at the game and shot after getting into a “verbal argument” with an “unknown male” who they say tried to intentionally hit him and his friends with a car.

After chasing the vehicle, which was speeding away, Isaac’s friends reported the man stopped, got out, and shot him.

“Despite police efforts to revive him, Dylan died from the gunshots,” they said in a release.

Miami police said Tuesday the vehicle the gunman used was recovered in West Palm Beach.

Six Nations Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said Dylan was an archaeological community monitor with the reserve since 2021.

“This truly is sad news,” Hill said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Issacs is survived by his mother Sue and younger brother Bradyn.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide.