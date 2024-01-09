Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Six Nations of the Grand River man shot dead after Bills-Dolphins game in Miami: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 6:44 pm
A photo of Dylan Brody Isaacs, 30, from Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont. Isaacs was fatally shot after leaving an NFL game in Miami, Florida on Sunday. Jan. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of Dylan Brody Isaacs, 30, from Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont. Isaacs was fatally shot after leaving an NFL game in Miami, Florida on Sunday. Jan. 7, 2024. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Miami, Fla., say they are seeking a suspect after a Six Nation of the Grand River, Ont. man was shot and killed Sunday night after an NFL game.

Miami Gardens police have revealed Dylan Isaacs, 30, and friends were involved in some sort of altercation before the incident following the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game late on Jan. 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Isaacs was hit by gunfire just before midnight as he and his companions were walking along a retail strip near a Walmart after fans streamed out of the nearby stadium after the game.

In a GoFundMe campaign, which has surpassed its $50,000 goal, family members are seeking to bring Isaacs home for a funeral and characterize his death as “senseless.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Story continues below advertisement

They confirmed Dylan, a Bills fan, was a spectator at the game and shot after getting into a “verbal argument” with an “unknown male” who they say tried to intentionally hit him and his friends with a car.

After chasing the vehicle, which was speeding away, Isaac’s friends reported the man stopped, got out, and shot him.

“Despite police efforts to revive him, Dylan died from the gunshots,” they said in a release.

Trending Now

Miami police said Tuesday the vehicle the gunman used was recovered in West Palm Beach.

Six Nations Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said Dylan was an archaeological community monitor with the reserve since 2021.

More on Crime

“This truly is sad news,” Hill said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Issacs is survived by his mother Sue and younger brother Bradyn.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide.

 

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices