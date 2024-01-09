Regina schools take precautions to ensure kids’ safety during cold snap

Schools within Regina Public Schools (RPS) are preparing for cold winter weather conditions for children in schools.

Terry Lazarou, Regina Public Schools communications supervisor, says they have a definite plan in all RPS schools.

“With respect to how recess happens. When students are expected to come into school, and when they’re supposed to be indoors or outdoors,” he said. “In extreme cold weather — that is when the wind chill is below -20 — parents are reminded that students are not to arrive at school more than 15 minutes before regular classes start because there is no supervision at the school. It’s kind of dangerous for them to be alone in the schoolyard (due to) the cold.”

Wheelchair transportation is cancelled when wind chill is -40 and all other transportation is cancelled when wind chill hits -45.

“The reason for that is it’s basically unsafe for a student to be waiting for a bus in extreme wind,” Lazarou said.

During days when temperatures hit the mark for transportation cancellations, Lazarou said it’s very seldom that RPS schools close due to weather.

“We aim to keep our schools open at all times because there will be students who show up regardless of how cold it is,” he said.

When wind chills dip below -25, RPS principals will decide whether it’s an indoor or outdoor recess. But if a parent desires their kid to be kept indoors regardless of the principal’s decision, a note will need to be provided to the school and their wishes can be accommodated.

Troy Davies, director of public affairs at Medavie Health Services West, recommends residents be prepared for these weather conditions by dressing in layers, having vehicles and cellphones fully charged if they’re going on the highway and watching how long kids are exposed to the outdoor extreme temperatures.

“Limiting the amount of time that your kids are outside playing,” Davies said. “I know they all want to be outside playing shinny, but just in intervals to make sure that they’re coming in, and having that re-warming period is key messages that we’re getting out there.”

Davies said the main message is to remind residents that cold weather can be deadly and they need to protect themselves from hypothermia and frostbite.

“Usually once you get to that point where you’re getting frostnip or frostbite, you’re getting that pins and needles feeling and you’re tingling in your hands and feet,” Davies said. “Your heart, your brain, your lungs, and you’re going to have lack of basically circulation within your extremities. So that’s where we’ll see immediate impact, whether it’s ears or toes or fingers-type things.”

If a person gets to that point, Davies urges people not to use hot water to warm up but to use warm water instead. Davies added that once a person hits that hypothermic period, it’s very dangerous and can be critical.