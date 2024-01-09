Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with heist at Stratford jewelry shop

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:59 pm
Click to play video: '$100,000 stolen in smash and grab jewelry theft in Stratford'
$100,000 stolen in smash and grab jewelry theft in Stratford
WATCH: $100,000 stolen in smash and grab jewelry theft in Stratford
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Stratford, Ont., say two men were arrested in Niagara Falls who have been charged in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery which occurred at a local jewelry store last week.

Four men, who were said to be dressed in black from head to toe, entered Paris Jewellers in the Stratford Mall at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The bandits proceeded to smash the cases and lifted over $135,000 in merchandise during that incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police in Stratford said the incident there took less than a minute.

A day later, police in Niagara Falls say that two men were seen entering a vehicle with licence plates that had been reported as stolen.

They say officers soon arrested the pair while also seizing a loaded 9mm Luger handgun and stolen jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

The men, who were both aged 21, were charged with a number of firearm and stolen property charges.

Trending Now

Police in Stratford say the jewelry was discovered to be from the Paris Jewellers smash-and-grab a day earlier.

They say the pair will also be facing a robbery charge in their jurisdiction in connection with the heist.

Police say the recovered jewelry was valued at over $135,000 and has been returned to the store.

They say that in addition to two suspects remaining at large and unidentified, there is also an unknown amount of jewelry which has yet to be recovered.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices