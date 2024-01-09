Pair arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with heist at Stratford jewelry shop

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont., say two men were arrested in Niagara Falls who have been charged in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery which occurred at a local jewelry store last week.

Four men, who were said to be dressed in black from head to toe, entered Paris Jewellers in the Stratford Mall at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The bandits proceeded to smash the cases and lifted over $135,000 in merchandise during that incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police in Stratford said the incident there took less than a minute.

A day later, police in Niagara Falls say that two men were seen entering a vehicle with licence plates that had been reported as stolen.

They say officers soon arrested the pair while also seizing a loaded 9mm Luger handgun and stolen jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

The men, who were both aged 21, were charged with a number of firearm and stolen property charges.

Police in Stratford say the jewelry was discovered to be from the Paris Jewellers smash-and-grab a day earlier.

They say the pair will also be facing a robbery charge in their jurisdiction in connection with the heist.

Police say the recovered jewelry was valued at over $135,000 and has been returned to the store.

They say that in addition to two suspects remaining at large and unidentified, there is also an unknown amount of jewelry which has yet to be recovered.