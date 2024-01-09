Menu

Crime

Belleville man charged in attempted sexual assault with employee: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:35 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
A Belleville, Ont., man was arrested following an investigation into a reported sexual assault attempt involving an employee inside a vehicle in December 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Belleville, Ont., man faces a charge following an investigation into an attempted sexual assault involving an employee.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Dec. 9, 2023, officers received a complaint of attempted sexual assault in the municipality of Port Hope.

Police say the complainant reported their boss had offered them a ride home after completing their work shift.

Police allege the boss consumed alcohol, made an “inappropriate request” and attempted to touch his employee.

“The complainant asked for the vehicle to be stopped so they could get out but instead the accused sped up making the complainant fear for their safety,” OPP said.

The victim threatened to call police and the man stopped the vehicle to let the employee out. The victim called a friend who took them to police.

OPP say on Jan. 8, the investigation led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man from Belleville who was charged with intimidation using or threatening to use violence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

