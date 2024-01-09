Belleville man charged in attempted sexual assault with employee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville, Ont., man faces a charge following an investigation into an attempted sexual assault involving an employee.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Dec. 9, 2023, officers received a complaint of attempted sexual assault in the municipality of Port Hope.

Police say the complainant reported their boss had offered them a ride home after completing their work shift.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police allege the boss consumed alcohol, made an “inappropriate request” and attempted to touch his employee.

“The complainant asked for the vehicle to be stopped so they could get out but instead the accused sped up making the complainant fear for their safety,” OPP said.

The victim threatened to call police and the man stopped the vehicle to let the employee out. The victim called a friend who took them to police.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say on Jan. 8, the investigation led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man from Belleville who was charged with intimidation using or threatening to use violence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.