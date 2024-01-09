Guelph man faces harassment charges after dozens of neighbour complaints: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man faces mischief and harassment charges following several noise and other complaints from his neighbours.

Police said they received over 30 complaints in 2023 from residents in an apartment complex on Waterloo Avenue.

The man had reportedly been yelling, playing loud music, banging on their walls and floors in addition to damaging their property and trying to get inside their units.

Investigators said the man was also warned by officers to stop harassing his neighbours.

Police arrested the man on Monday and charged him with three counts of mischief, three counts of criminal harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The 25-year-old has a court date scheduled for Feb. 1.