Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man faces harassment charges after dozens of neighbour complaints: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 9, 2024 9:41 am
Police say they arrested a man on Monday after receiving more than 30 complaints from his neighbours over the past year. The 25-year-old has a court date in February. View image in full screen
Police say they arrested a man on Monday after receiving more than 30 complaints from his neighbours over the past year. The 25-year-old has a court date in February. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man faces mischief and harassment charges following several noise and other complaints from his neighbours.

Police said they received over 30 complaints in 2023 from residents in an apartment complex on Waterloo Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man had reportedly been yelling, playing loud music, banging on their walls and floors in addition to damaging their property and trying to get inside their units.

Investigators said the man was also warned by officers to stop harassing his neighbours.

Trending Now

Police arrested the man on Monday and charged him with three counts of mischief, three counts of criminal harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The 25-year-old has a court date scheduled for Feb. 1.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices