Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon as 10 to 15 centimetres expected, Environment Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 8:31 am
Saskatoon is expected to see between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon is expected to see between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. Slavo Kutas- Global News
More snow is inbound to Saskatoon as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Central Saskatchewan.

The warning says about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

“Heavy snowfall is anticipated to develop near the Alberta border and track eastwards across central Saskatchewan around midday today, continuing into Wednesday. Gusty winds accompanying the snowfall will cause reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow. The snowfall is expected to taper off on Wednesday afternoon and evening,” Environment Canada said.

Warm winter temperatures affecting local wildlife in Saskatoon

It was noted that travel conditions are expected to change quickly and deteriorate.

The city of Saskatoon said city crews and contractors are fully prepared to respond to the incoming storm.

Circle Drive and expressways will be plowed and sanders will be applying de-icer in areas like bridges, intersections and high speed and high traffic roads.

If the total accumulation of snow is greater than five centimetres after the snowfall, the city said it would declare a snow event.

The city added that contractors will help city crews grade snow along priority streets within 72 hours of the snowfall and sidewalks, pathways, cycle tracks and bike lanes will be cleared within 48 hours from the end of the snowfall.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

