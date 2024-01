See more sharing options

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Monday evening.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened around 5:40 p.m., about 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

It said the quake was not expected to produce a tsunami.