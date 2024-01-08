Menu

Weather

Some Tuesday BC Ferries sailings cancelled, others at risk amid impending storm

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Snow arrives in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island'
Snow arrives in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island
WATCH: People in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island woke up to snow-covered cars and wet, slushy road conditions Monday morning. Here are some of the scenes from Vancouver, Coquitlam, Burnaby and the Cowichan Valley.
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on major routes for Tuesday morning and says others could be at risk, amid forecast severe weather.

The ferry company said it had proactively cancelled four sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route:

  • 7:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 7:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 9:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 9:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
The company said it will contact people with bookings on the cancelled sailings to let them know if there is space available to fit them on an alternate run.

BC Ferries is further warning passengers travelling between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen that the following morning sailings could also be cancelled:

  • 7:45 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 7:45 a.m. departing Duke Point
  • 10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 10:15 a.m. departing Duke Point

People with plans to travel on those sailings should monitor the BC Ferries website for up to date information.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver’s southeast and southwest, warning of elevated ocean water levels accompanied by “significant waves.”

 

More on BC
