Some Tuesday BC Ferries sailings cancelled, others at risk amid impending storm

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on major routes for Tuesday morning and says others could be at risk, amid forecast severe weather.

The ferry company said it had proactively cancelled four sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route:

7:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

7:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

9:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

9:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The company said it will contact people with bookings on the cancelled sailings to let them know if there is space available to fit them on an alternate run.

BC Ferries is further warning passengers travelling between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen that the following morning sailings could also be cancelled:

7:45 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

7:45 a.m. departing Duke Point

10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

10:15 a.m. departing Duke Point

People with plans to travel on those sailings should monitor the BC Ferries website for up to date information.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver’s southeast and southwest, warning of elevated ocean water levels accompanied by “significant waves.”