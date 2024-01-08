Vancouver police investigate if dog fell or was thrown from DTES window

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police confirm officers are investigating a case involving a dog.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department told Global News officers were called to a building near Main and Hastings Street on Friday afternoon after it was reported that a dog had fallen or was thrown from a window.

The dog did not survive the six-storey fall, Addison confirmed, calling it a disturbing case.

“We have spoken to witnesses, reviewed video, and identified people who were in the room at the time,” Addison said in an email statement.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to gather evidence to determine whether the dog fell or was thrown from the window.”

The BC SPCA’s Animal Protection Services team confirmed to Global News it is conducting a thorough investigation after being alerted to the incident.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further details on the matter, but we can confirm this situation is being looked at concurrently to the Vancouver Police Department’s investigation,” the organization said in a statement.

Anyone who feels they have information that may aid the investigation is encouraged to contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.