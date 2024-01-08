Menu

Crime

‘Armed man’ dead after alleged home invasion in Quesnel, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 6:51 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
RCMP in Quesnel are investigating the death of a man during an alleged home invasion on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A man is dead following an apparent botched home invasion in Quesnel, B.C., last week.

In a media release, Quesnel RCMP said officers were called to a home in West Quesnel just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The homeowner reported that an “armed man attempted to rob him,” prompting a violent confrontation that left the alleged intruder dead.

Police described the altercation as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

It was not immediately clear if the two men knew each other, and police have not released any additional details about the suspect.

RCMP said they are still working to confirm the details of the incident and the suspect’s actions leading up to the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

