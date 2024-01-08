Menu

Crime

Search warrants at a Manitoba First Nation lead to arrests, weapons seized

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 5:20 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. RCMP
Police have arrested three individuals after search warrants were executed in separate residences at a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Gypsumville RCMP executed four search warrants in Pinaymootang First Nation. They were joined by the emergency response team, explosives disposal unit, and RCMP police dog services.

Following the searches, two firearms were seized with ammunition, along with a double-barrelled shotgun and a handgun. Crack cocaine and powdered cocaine were also seized, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Three individuals were also arrested: a 69-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and 34-year-old woman. The suspects face several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, the unsafe storage of firearms, and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

