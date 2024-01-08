Toronto Zoo hit by ransomware attack

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Zoo says it has been subject to a ransomware attack since early on Friday, though the cyber incident is not affecting most of its core functions.

In a statement issued Monday, Toronto Zoo said staff took “immediate steps” to work out the extent of the attack.

“We are investigating the impact, if any, to our guests, Members and donor records,” the statement said, adding the zoo does not store credit card information.

The cyber incident has not impacted animal care or support systems. The zoo remains open to guests, the statement said, and online ticket orders are still working.

Toronto Zoo said it is working with the city and a third-party cybersecurity company to resolve the situation.

The ransomware attack has been reported to Toronto police.