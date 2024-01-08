Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto Zoo hit by ransomware attack

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 5:42 pm
A male tiger walks in his enclosure at the Toronto zoo in Toronto on Thursday, March 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A male tiger walks in his enclosure at the Toronto zoo in Toronto on Thursday, March 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Zoo says it has been subject to a ransomware attack since early on Friday, though the cyber incident is not affecting most of its core functions.

In a statement issued Monday, Toronto Zoo said staff took “immediate steps” to work out the extent of the attack.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are investigating the impact, if any, to our guests, Members and donor records,” the statement said, adding the zoo does not store credit card information.

The cyber incident has not impacted animal care or support systems. The zoo remains open to guests, the statement said, and online ticket orders are still working.

Trending Now

Toronto Zoo said it is working with the city and a third-party cybersecurity company to resolve the situation.

The ransomware attack has been reported to Toronto police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices