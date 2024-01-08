United finds loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9s after Alaska Airlines incident

Send this page to someone via email

United Airlines says it has found loose bolts and other “installation issues” in the door plugs of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft during inspections ordered in response to last week’s blowout incident on an Alaska Airlines plane.

The airline began inspecting the coverings on all of its Max 9 planes on Saturday, a day after a plug covering an unused exit door blew off Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 shortly after takeoff, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered all 171 Max 9s operating in the country to be grounded for inspections as a result. United, which operates 79 Max 9 aircraft, said the grounding has forced the airline to cancel 200 flights as of Monday.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug – for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” a United spokesperson told Global News in an email.

The spokesperson did not say in how many aircraft the airline had identified the issue.

“This is one of my worst fears,” said John Gradek, an aviation management expert who teaches at McGill University.

“The best-case scenario … was that the incident on Friday was a one-off and isolated, and that all the other 737 Max 9s would pass inspection with flying colours. That does not seem to be the case.”

Global News has reached out to Boeing for a response but did not immediately hear back.

Alaska Airlines, which operates 65 737 Max 9 aircraft, said it has not yet begun inspections of the fleet.

No Canadian airlines operate the 737 Max 9, but Air Canada has a codeshare agreement with United that lets passengers book trips with either carrier to about 50 destinations in the U.S. and Canada, allowing travel across the two networks on a single reservation. WestJet has a similar deal with Alaska Airlines.

