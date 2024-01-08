Affordable fresh produce market in N.S. neighbourhood looks to tackle food insecurity

Send this page to someone via email

Mandy Chapman has spent the past number of weeks re-ranging bins and converting a space to represent a grocery store. Previously, setting up her mart was relatively easier, being on the wheels of a food truck.

Now, she’s opening the doors to an affordable food market aimed at cutting food insecurity.

The market, which focuses on fresh produce, provides prices below market prices for those who need it. They anticipate having more than two dozen types of produce on hand for their Jan. 23 opening, accommodating nearly 200 families.

Located in Dartmouth North, the area has witnessed a previous spike in population growth but also had an increase in poverty, according to Coun. Tony Mancini.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives estimates that over one in four children experience child poverty in the community.

“We want to make sure people are able to eat every day and have access to nutritious food,” Chapman said in an interview with Global News on Monday.

“The is only demand going to increase.”

Over two-dozen types of produce are expected sold at the shop.

Chapman said that after seeing Nova Scotia receive an ‘F’ from Food Banks Canada and a growing need in Dartmouth North, she wanted to find a permanent home for her program, which previously operated out of a food truck.

According to the data from Food Banks Canada, Nova Scotia had a 26.8-per cent increase in food bank visits from 2019 to 2023.

Stats show 5.9 per cent of Nova Scotia food bank users listed social assistance as their main source of income, while 17.9 per cent listed job income. As well, nearly half said they were single people while 17.6 per cent were single-parent families. Seven out of 10 users were renters, while 4.5 per cent said they were unhoused or in temporary shelters. Some 12 per cent were homeowners.

Mancini said the area could benefit from more services, adding the Mobile Food Market can cater to a diverse population surrounding the shop.

“There are lots of single-income families,” he said in an interview.

“Food security is a real challenge across the municipality, but in Dartmouth North, it definitely is an issue and challenge.”

The Mobile Market started in 2015 with a pilot project. Chapman said she hopes that the shop can turn into something that is open on a semi-regular basis, providing food to those who need it on an increased span.

The market is expected to be open once a week, with plans to open more as the need grows.

— with files from Rebecca Lau