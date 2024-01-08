Winnipeg police arrest three following altercation inside a business

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody after officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to what they said was an altercation at a local business.

Police received the report of the altercation on Nov. 21, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m. An initial investigation found that a man in his 20s became involved in an argument with three other men inside a pub in the 600 block of Pembina Highway.

The man, police said, had initially stepped away from the video lottery terminal he was using. The argument began when he returned.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During the altercation, officials noted that the victim was threatened with a pool cue. One of the other men reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle which was stopped in the 800 block of Weatherdon Avenue. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of several items, from drugs to 3D-printed handguns. A 21-year-old, 19-year-old, and 18-year-old face firearm and drug-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was injured.