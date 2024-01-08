Woman crossing street fatally struck by car, Winnipeg police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 70-year-old woman was hit and killed while walking on the road after a minor collision last Friday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. police went to the area of Reenders Drive and Stapon Road for reports of a collision.

Police say the investigation has determined a 59-year-old man driving a Toyota Tundra was travelling eastbound on Reenders Drive when the woman was struck.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died due to her injuries.

Before this collision, police say the woman was involved in a minor motor vehicle collision and was crossing the street after exchanging particulars with the other driver.

It was at this time she was struck by the Toyota Tundra and fatally injured.

All parties involved remained on the scene, and the investigation is continuing by members of the traffic division.