Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle found in Hwy 115 centre median leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise'
Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise
RELATED: As Catherine McDonald reports, the husband of an Oakville woman killed by a drug-impaired driver is speaking out on the third anniversary of his wife’s death – Nov 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Maple, Ont., resident faces impaired driving and other charges after a vehicle was found in the centre median of Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:30 a.m., an employee with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario reported they had located a vehicle with a driver inside in the centre median of the highway.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Police say the driver refused to supply a sample of their breath.

A 46-year-old man from Maple was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices