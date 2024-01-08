Vehicle found in Hwy 115 centre median leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Maple, Ont., resident faces impaired driving and other charges after a vehicle was found in the centre median of Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:30 a.m., an employee with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario reported they had located a vehicle with a driver inside in the centre median of the highway.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Police say the driver refused to supply a sample of their breath.

A 46-year-old man from Maple was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.