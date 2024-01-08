Menu

Kitchener Rangers climb back from 2-goal deficit to collect win in North Bay

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 12:21 pm
The Kitchener Rangers were able to pull off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Battalion in North Bay on Sunday to close out their weekend road trip.

The Battalion roared out to a 2-0 lead over the first 20 minutes behind goals from Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani but Rangers netminder Tristan Malbeouf closed the door from there.

Matthew Sop and Trent Swick scored for Kitchener over the first seven minutes and 14 seconds of the second period to quickly even things up.

That was the way things stood until midway through the third period, when Justin Bottineau scored the winning goal to give the Rangers the 3-2 victory.

On Saturday, the Rangers blew a three-goal lead in Sudbury as the Wolves scored five straight to record a 7-5 win.

Carson Rehkopf returned to the Rangers lineup after a stint with the Canadian junior national team with a bang, recording three goals and an assist in a losing cause.

The team said he was injured in the contest but did not disclose the nature of the injury. He did not suit up on Sunday in North Bay.

The team is still awaiting the return of Filip Mesar from his time with the Slovakian junior national team at the world juniors as well as Mitch Martin, who continues to work his way back from a pelvic injury.

